Prince William's close friend Hugh Grosvenor makes rare appearance with wife

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster have made a rare joint appearance in Canada.

Hugh Grosvenor, one of Prince William’s closest friends, and his wife, Olivia, travelled to Vancouver last week, where they visited the new Mentorship HUB run by Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland.

The couple met representatives and learned more about the charity’s work connecting young people with mentors who can help them grow in confidence and navigate the challenges of adolescence.

It was part of a wider trip to explore Grosvenor’s operations in Vancouver, with the couple also seeing how the organisation is helping strengthen the communities.

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They were joined by the Honourable Wendy Cocchia, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, for the engagement.

Through its long-term collaboration with Grosvenor’s Canadian property business, the Westminster Foundation is helping Big Sisters broaden its educational and post-secondary programmes for young people across the Lower Mainland.

Photographs shared by the Westminster Foundation captured Hugh and Olivia meeting those involved in the project.

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