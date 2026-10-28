 
Geo News

Prince William's close friend Hugh Grosvenor makes rare appearance with wife

Duke and Duchess of Westminster back major initiative to help young Canadians build brighter futures

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 28, 2026

Prince Williams close friend Hugh Grosvenor makes rare appearance with wife

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster have made a rare joint appearance in Canada.

Hugh Grosvenor, one of Prince William’s closest friends, and his wife, Olivia, travelled to Vancouver last week, where they visited the new Mentorship HUB run by Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland. 

The couple met representatives and learned more about the charity’s work connecting young people with mentors who can help them grow in confidence and navigate the challenges of adolescence.

It was part of a wider trip to explore Grosvenor’s operations in Vancouver, with the couple also seeing how the organisation is helping strengthen the communities.

Read More: Prince William's throwback photo resurfaces after BBC star reveals awkward moment

They were joined by the Honourable Wendy Cocchia, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, for the engagement.

Through its long-term collaboration with Grosvenor’s Canadian property business, the Westminster Foundation is helping Big Sisters broaden its educational and post-secondary programmes for young people across the Lower Mainland.

Photographs shared by the Westminster Foundation captured Hugh and Olivia meeting those involved in the project.

Read More: Prince William's TV appearance was just the start, BBC star shares royal scoop

Make us preferred on Google
Duke of Kent poses alongside Future Talent co-founder at special London event
Duke of Kent poses alongside Future Talent co-founder at special London event
Duchess Sophie explores tech secrets while Edward follows in Harry's footsteps
Duchess Sophie explores tech secrets while Edward follows in Harry's footsteps
Royal family shares crucial details hours after Meghan's latest setback
Royal family shares crucial details hours after Meghan's latest setback
King Charles heads into politically tricky Caribbean tour with Queen Camilla
King Charles heads into politically tricky Caribbean tour with Queen Camilla
Duchess Sophie, symphony of grace, reveals love blooms in green and white
Duchess Sophie, symphony of grace, reveals love blooms in green and white
Meghan Markle's father case takes massive turn after new unbelievable reveal
Meghan Markle's father case takes massive turn after new unbelievable reveal
Meghan Markle tell-all to focus on childhood 'trauma' not royal rift
Meghan Markle tell-all to focus on childhood 'trauma' not royal rift
Prince Harry branded own worst enemy for crying over 'self-Inflicted' wound
Prince Harry branded own worst enemy for crying over 'self-Inflicted' wound