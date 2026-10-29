Ernie Johnson reveals final season as 'Inside the NBA' host after 36-year run

Ernie Johnson, a veteran TV host of Inside the NBA announced a major career move after a 36-year run in the role.

Johnson debuted his broadcasting career with Turner Sports in 1989, and a year later he debuted his show, Inside the NBA.

The Sports Broadcasting Hall of Famer, Johnson revealed on social media on Wednesday, October 28, and said he will retire as host of Inside the NBA after its current NBA season.

He explained the reason that led to bidding farewell to the show, saying, “Just to be clear, I’m not retiring. Just cutting back… So this is by no means the end. It’s just a turning of the page. And I’ll forever cherish every chapter we have written with ‘Inside the NBA.’”

Johnson, 70, admitted that he has been struggling with heart health that has forced him to step away for the time being as the health matters helped him realise the importance of time with family, adding, “I just want to slow down a bit.”

The show over the decades won over 20 Emmy Awards. The show transitioned from TNT Sports to ESPN and ABC starting last season.

Inside the Show is currently hosted by a quartet of Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquill O’Neal.