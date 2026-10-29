Thierry Henry addresses backlash over Ballon d'Or jokes about Kate Scott, Lamine Yamal

Thierry Henry has responded to the backlash after jokes about Kate Scott and Lamine Yamal during the hosting of the Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Henry clarified his stance after he hosted the Ballon d’Or, which ignited criticism over what he describes as “jokes” aimed at co-hosts Kate Scott, Harry Kane, and Lamine Yamal.

The legendary France striker hosted the awards ceremony in London alongside his CBS Sports colleague Scott, with the Champions League show's style translating to the stage.

But after correcting Scott’s pronunciation of Brazilian legend Sócrates, after whom an award is named, he took shots at Lamine Yamal over winning a third successive Young Player of the Year award.

Addressing the backlash on social media in a video post on Wednesday, October 28, Henry clarified, “I’m a big fan of Lamine Yamal. I wasn’t checking his ego at all, that you didn’t like the joke, I can understand.”

“But don’t do that, he’s one of the players I’d pay to watch, I love him,” he added.

The 49-year-old was also addressing the criticism over his response to co-host Scott’s pronunciation of ‘Socrates’, claiming she knew about the joke and played along.

“You didn’t like the joke, I understand, but please stop saying I disrespected Kate,” said the former Arsenal forward, adding, “I will never do that and you can ask her, she was on the joke with me. She did Soc on purpose, and I said Soc, so please stop inventing stories.”

The big London night saw Three Lions captain Harry Kane win football's top individual honour, the Ballon d’Or, becoming the first Englishman in 25 years, after Michael Owen won it in 2001.