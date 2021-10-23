T20 World Cup: Making history with 'just 18 players', Namibia target more shocks

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
7:00 pm
WIN
14th Match
Oct 23
Dubayy
TBA
3:00 pm
TBA
15th Match
Oct 24
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
PAK
16th Match
Oct 24
Dubayy
AFG
7:00 pm
TBA
17th Match
Oct 25
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
TBA
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
TBA
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
TBA
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
TBA
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
TBA
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
TBA
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
TBA
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
Advertisement
sports
Saturday Oct 23 2021
By
AFP

T20 World Cup: Making history with 'just 18 players', Namibia target more shocks

By
AFP

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

T20 World Cup: Making history with just 18 players, Namibia target more shocks

  • Namibia reached the T20 World Cup second round for the first time in the history with an eight-wicket win over Ireland.
  • "It sounds like a cliche that the hard work has paid off, but it certainly did and I am really ecstatic for the players," Namibia coach Bruyn says.
  • He says facing India, Pakistan and New Zealand is going to be a great experience for these players.

SHARJAH: Namibia coach Pierre de Bruyn revealed on Friday that his World Cup history-making team has been assembled with just 18 players to choose from in the country.

Namibia, ranked a lowly 19, reached the T20 World Cup second round for the first time with an eight-wicket win over Ireland.

They now go into the Super 12 stage where they face former winners India and Pakistan as well as New Zealand, Afghanistan and Scotland.

"We are not an organisation with the luxury of a lot of resources around us," said Bruyn.

Related items

"I've got 18 players to pick from in my national squad and I know what they've put in for the last three years.

"It sounds like a cliche that the hard work has paid off, but it certainly did and I am really ecstatic for the players."

On Friday, Namibia chased down their modest target of 126 with skipper Gerhard Erasmus making an unbeaten 53.

"We are a small country, a small number of people play cricket. We should be proud of ourselves," said Erasmus.

Namibia finished behind Sri Lanka in Group A after the 2014 champions dismissed the Netherlands for just 44, the second lowest total in tournament history, for an eight-wicket win.

Sri Lanka will be grouped with England, Australia, South Africa, defending champions West Indies and Bangladesh in the Super 12.

"We are ecstatic, I've got to remind myself what just happened out there, but it has happened to a really good group of people," added Bruyn.

"It's time for us to reflect and also enjoy this moment, but we certainly didn't come here to go and lie down now.

"Facing India, Pakistan and New Zealand, those types of teams, is going to be a great experience for these players but we want to be competitive in whatever we do, with ball, bat and in the field.

"The way we present ourselves, we are going to compete, and we are looking forward to that."

Erasmus hit three boundaries and a six in his 49-ball innings while David Wiese, who played for South Africa at the 2016 World Cup, was undefeated on 28.

'Overwhelming'

"I count on my senior men to stand up when the pressure is on. And two of us did it tonight. Hopefully we can do it through the tournament," said Erasmus who put on 53 for the third wicket with Wiese.

Wiese smashed two sixes and a boundary in a 14-ball innings which was a whirlwind in comparison to Namibia's sedate early progress.

They were only on 49-1 at the halfway stage although, ultimately, Zane Green's 24 off 32 balls and Craig Williams's 15 from 16 deliveries proved to be an ideal foundation on a desperately slow surface.

"It's completely overwhelming," said Wiese who had also taken 2-22.

Ireland had appeared well set at 71-2 at the midway point of their innings but the runs dried up as Namibia's bowlers turned the screws, restricting their opponents to 125-8.

Openers Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien gave Ireland a flying start.

They put on 67 before Stirling fell to left-arm finger spinner Bernard Scholtz in the eighth over.

Stirling made 38 with five fours and his team's only six while O'Brien hit 25.

Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie contributed 21 before he fell to seamer Jan Frylinck attempting to force the pace.

Only 54 runs came off the last 10 overs with Ireland's next seven batsmen all failing to reach double figures.

Frylinck finished with 3-21.

As well as securing the last place in the Super 12 stage, Namibia are also guaranteed a spot in the 2022 tournament in Australia.

More From T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: England opts to field against West Indies

T20 World Cup: England opts to field against West Indies

'Don't turn it into a battle': Badminton star Palwasha Bashir on India, Pakistan match

'Don't turn it into a battle': Badminton star Palwasha Bashir on India, Pakistan match
T20 World Cup: Australia beat South Africa by 5 wickets

T20 World Cup: Australia beat South Africa by 5 wickets
Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup match time

Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup match time
T20 World Cup: Making history with 'just 18 players', Namibia target more shocks

T20 World Cup: Making history with 'just 18 players', Namibia target more shocks
T20 World Cup: Kohli talks about India's strategy against Babar's Pakistan

T20 World Cup: Kohli talks about India's strategy against Babar's Pakistan

Latest

view all