T20 World Cup: Babar Azam is an 'excellent leader', Suresh Raina says

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
TBA
3:00 pm
TBA
15th Match
Oct 24
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
PAK
16th Match
Oct 24
Dubayy
AFG
7:00 pm
TBA
17th Match
Oct 25
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
TBA
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
TBA
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
TBA
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
TBA
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
TBA
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
TBA
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
TBA
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Saturday Oct 23 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam is an 'excellent leader', Suresh Raina says

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina (L) and Pakistani skipper Babar Azam. — Twitter/File
  • "It is going to be a good contest with Virat in one corner and Babar in another," Indian great says.
  • Recalls that India-Pakistan game is always a "high-pressure game".
  • "It is cricket at its best," he says, ahead of the much-anticipated match.

KARACHI: Pakistani skipper Babar Azam is an “excellent leader," wrote former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina ahead of the high voltage India-Pakistan game in the ICC T20 World Cup.

In a column written for the ICC, the former cricketer wrote that there will be “so much passion on display from both the teams” on Sunday during the much-anticipated game.

“This year, it (Pakistan vs India game) will be exciting as both Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are excellent leaders, and knowing how important the game is, there will be so much passion on show from both teams. You know that the captains will set the example on that front and that passion filters through to the rest of the team,” wrote Raina, who has represented India in over 300 international games.

“Azam is one of the leading T20I batters in the world. Like Virat Kohli, he is proof that good batting and good captaincy go hand in hand,” the cricketer, who retired from the international sport last year, wrote further.

Sharing his experience of playing against Pakistan, Raina narrated that the team has always played their hearts out.

“When India and Pakistan play, it is always exciting and good for fans to watch. Millions of people tune in and expect to be entertained — they are never disappointed,” he said.

“If you ask me, as a player, it was always a high-pressure game. In the build-up, everyone is just telling you how big it is,” Raina said.

Mentioning the key to excelling in India-Pakistan games, Raina said that one needs to make sure "you calm your nerves, focus on the process and play 40 overs of good cricket."

“It is easier said than done, but it is the only way to try to win that game. It is all about handling the pressure and enjoying the game — if you can. "That's what India has always done over the years, and tried to go out and do it for our country,” he said.

Discussing the strength of the Pakistani team, Raina said that Babar has senior players around him like Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, who will help him because this is still the first major tournament in which he is captaining the team.

“It is going to be a good contest with Virat in one corner and Babar in another. They are both competitive guys who know what the rivalry is all about,” Raina said.

“The fans have enjoyed this rivalry over the years and it is cricket at its best," he maintained.

He wrote: "It has come down the generations from Kapil Dev, Imran Khan, Sourav Ganguly, Inzamam-ul-Haq, MS Dhoni and now we have Kohli and Babar."

"It's a great legacy to have and I hope we get another game to remember,” he concluded.

