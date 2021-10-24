T20 World Cup: Afridi breaks record, dismisses Kohli for the first time

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Twitter

For the first time in T20 matches, Pakistan dismissed Indian skipper Virat Kohli as Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi delivered the perfect slow bouncer to send Kohli back to the pavilion.



The 21-year-old bowler claimed three wickets for Pakistan in the thrilling contest against arch-rival India.

In his post-innings conversation, Afridi said that "it (taking early wickets) was always the plan".



It is pertinent to mention the Indian captain was never dismissed before, in T20 matches by Pakistan. It was a challenge this time for the Men in Green and they managed to break the record.

The skipper, who ranks among the top batsmen in the world — sixth in Test, second in ODI, and fourth in T20Is — has always impressed everyone with the bat.

Earlier, Kohli had played three T20 World Cup matches between 2012 and 2016 against Pakistan and in all of them, he had remained unbeaten.

In his first encounter with the Men In Green on September 30, 2012, in Colombo, Kohli was able to hit an impressive 78 with the help of eight fours and two sixes and a strike rate of 127.86. He also bagged the player of the match award.

In the second match, Kohli scored an unbeaten 36 with the help of four fours and one six at a strike rate of 112.50 against Pakistan on March 21, 2014, at Dhaka.

In his third encounter against Pakistan on March 19, 2016, in Kolkata, Kohli remained not out for 55 and hit seven fours and one six at a strike of 148.64.

