T20 World Cup: Pakistan team takes 'perfect selfie' after historic win against India

The Pakistani squad can be seen taking a selfie after beating India by 10 wickets on Sunday. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

The Pakistan team took a group photo after beating India by 10 wickets, as the Men In Green ended their losing streak in the T20 World Cup.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared the image and captioned it: "The PERFECT selfie."

In the photo, the entire Pakistani squad could be seen cherishing the moment.

Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan smashed unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets on Sunday to register their first win over their arch-rivals in a Twenty20 World Cup.

Chasing 152 for victory, Babar (68) and Rizwan (79) took apart the Indian bowling as they steered their team home with 13 balls to spare in Dubai.

Left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi set up victory — their first over their neighbours in six attempts in the tournament — with figures of 3-31 that restricted India to 151-7 despite a valiant 57 from skipper Virat Kohli.