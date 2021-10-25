Watch: Bangladeshis celebrate Pakistan's victory over India

A crowd of Bangladeshi cricket enthusiasts celebrate after Pakistan won against India on Sunday. Photo: Twitter

When Pakistan defeated India, considered favourites in the blockbuster clash between the arch-rivals, several cities of the former erupted in celebration. Crowds gathered in Azad Kashmir and celebrated the Men in Green for winning the match against Asian giants India.

Not only in Pakistan, it seems Babar Azam XI's victory was received with celebrations and joy in Bangladesh as well.

A video clip tweeted by the High Commission of Pakistan in Bangladesh shows a large crowd celebrating as soon as Rizwan scored the winning runs against India.



The crowd of Bengalis, watching the match on a large screen somewhere in Bangladesh, could be seen erupting in joy when Pakistan defeated India.

"Thank you Bangladesh for celebrating Pakistan's victory in T-20," tweeted the Pakistan High Commission.

