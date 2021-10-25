T20 World Cup: Three things to take away from India-Pakistan thrilling clash

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
BAN
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
SCO
7:00 pm
NAM
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Monday Oct 25 2021
By
AFP

T20 World Cup: Three things to take away from India-Pakistan thrilling clash

By
AFP

Monday Oct 25, 2021

T20 World Cup: Three things to take away from India-Pakistan thrilling clash

DUBAI: Pakistan notched up their first ever win against India in the T20 World Cup with a crushing 10-wicket victory in Dubai.

AFP Sport takes a look at three things we learned from the one-sided contest of the Super 12s stage.

Afridi's new-ball magic

Shaheen Shah Afridi justified his captain's decision to field first with a lethal spell of fast bowling that pushed India on the backfoot from the start.

Afridi's inswinging yorker trapped Indian opener Rohit Sharma lbw for nought on the fourth ball of the innings.

He struck again in his second over to send KL Rahul trudging back to pavilion and return figures of 2-19 in his first three overs to set the tone for Pakistan's dominance.

Related items

The left-arm quick went for 12 runs in his final over but got captain Virat Kohli's key scalp to restrict India to 151-7 while he finished with figures of 3-31.

Kohli later admitted that Afridi's new-ball heroics put their batsmen "under pressure" and they had no answers.

"He put our batsmen under pressure immediately with the new ball and ran in with intensity," said Kohli.

Babar effect

Babar Azam played a captain's knock of 68 in a clinical show by Pakistan who had never won a World Cup match against India in 12 previous attempts (five in T20 and seven in 50-over tournaments).

Babar, the world's number-two ranked T20 batsman behind Dawid Malan of England, took on the Indian bowlers with an attacking mindset along with opening partner Mohammad Rizwan who hit 79.

The skipper showed no signs of backing down as he played his shots with gusto, hitting six fours and two sixes in his 52-ball knock.

He reached his fifty with a huge six off spinner Varun Chakravarthy to make India's vaunted bowling attack look ordinary as they chased down their target with 13 balls to spare.

However, Babar warned his players of complacency after breaking their India jinx with four more games to come in the round-robin Super 12 second stage against New Zealand, Afghanistan and Scotland.

"It won't get easier just because we beat India," he said.

"We will take the confidence, but we're taking it one match at a time, and there's a long way to go in the tournament."

India's bowling blank

It's not often that an Indian bowling line-up including Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar return wicketless.

Kumar bowled the first over and went for 10 runs with Rizwan hitting him for a four and six to set up the chase.

Babar looked equally punishing when he hit a crispy cover drive off Shami to signal his intent for the innings.

The bowlers just could not hit the right lengths on a pitch that became better to bat on as the match progressed.

Dew remained one of the factors for the bowling blank and Kohli said that the toss will play a crucial role in the upcoming matches of the tournament.

"We could make the argument for getting in another slower bowler, but it's important to stay composed and understand our strengths, because with the dew the slower bowlers couldn't be effective either," he said.

"This is just the first game of the tournament, not the last."

More From T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: Pakistan squad against New Zealand to remain unchanged

T20 World Cup: Pakistan squad against New Zealand to remain unchanged
Star at night: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan's 'first-strike destroyer' of India

Star at night: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan's 'first-strike destroyer' of India
T20 World Cup: Najibullah powers Afghanistan to 190-4 against Scotland

T20 World Cup: Najibullah powers Afghanistan to 190-4 against Scotland
T20 World Cup: Pakistan put India win 'behind them' ahead of New Zealand clash

T20 World Cup: Pakistan put India win 'behind them' ahead of New Zealand clash
T20 World Cup: Three things to take away from India-Pakistan thrilling clash

T20 World Cup: Three things to take away from India-Pakistan thrilling clash
'Enjoy': Yasir Hussain shares Kohli's fun dance video after Pakistan thrash India

'Enjoy': Yasir Hussain shares Kohli's fun dance video after Pakistan thrash India

Latest

view all