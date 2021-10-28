'Deadly bowling’: Haris Rauf's glorious four wickets are the new talk of town

Rauf bowled four overs (two each against India, New Zealand) and conceded only 21 runs, 1 boundary.

Right-arm pacer Haris Rauf has been on a roll since the start of the T20 World Cup. After seeing Rauf take four glorious wickets Tuesday night, his fans and cricket pundits quickly realised that the ferocious bowler hasn't been in the limelight too often.

Rauf finished with impressive figures of 4/22 off his four overs. His wickets included the prized ones of Martin Guptill, Conway, Santner and Phillips.

Per the statistics by ICC, the Pakistan speedster has been exceptional in the death overs in this T20 World Cup.

He bowled four overs (two each against India and New Zealand) in the last five overs (16-20) of the innings, and conceded only 21 runs and one boundary and took four wickets.



Rauf’s career economy is 7.89 and he has taken 23 wickets in overs 16-20 in T20Is, the most by any bowler since his debut in this format in January 2020. Overall, he has 33 wickets to his name in T20Is, the second-most in the last couple of years. Behind him is South African cricketer Tabraiz Shamsi (38).

The Rawalpindi-born pacer made his debut against Bangladesh in Lahore in 2020 on the back of a fine season with Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League. He grabbed 20 wickets in that season for the Australian club and was playing as a replacement for Dale Steyn — who is also his idol.

