12-year-old Gujranwala student attempts suicide in school

GUJRANWALA: A 12-year-old student in Gujranwala attempted suicide after being scolded by his parents for having low grades in an examination.

Sources told Geo News that 6th grader Usmama —whose school teacher was his own paternal aunt—pulled out a gun during class and tried to shoot himself and also threatened other students.

His father had allegedly thrown him out his house for not getting enough numbers in a monthly exam, which disheartened the 12-year-old.

Sources said that Usmama was rushed to a hospital where his condition is said to be out of danger.

Deeply upset about the incident, the father of the child said that parents should not put additional pressure on their children, adding that he hoped no student would ever attempt such a thing.

