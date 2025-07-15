In meeting with President Zardari, PM Shehbaz discusses political and economic situation

PM Shehbaz Sharif calls on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on July 15, 2025. — APP

President, PM discuss steps being taken to root out terrorism.

Premier inform president about initiatives to improve economy.

Shehbaz categorically rejects rumours of removing Zardari last week.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday and discussed matters related to the country's political, security and economic situation.

During the meeting, they also discussed the law and order situation of the country and steps being taken against terrorists.

PM Shehbaz informed the president about the government's initiatives to improve the country's economy.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work together to ensure the stability, development and prosperity in the country.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Advisor to the PM on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah were present in the meeting.

Last week, Premier Shehbaz had strongly dismissed the rumours suggesting that President Zardari may be asked to step down or that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir has any ambition to assume the presidency.

Terming such claims as "mere speculation", the premier assured that there was no truth to the reports circulating in certain sections of the media.

Speaking to The News, the prime minister categorically stated: "Field Marshal Asim Munir has never expressed any desire to become the president, nor is there any such plan in the offing."

He emphasised that the trio of President Zardari, Field Marshal Munir, and he himself share a relationship built on mutual respect and a common goal — the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

This reaffirmation comes after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in a statement shared on his official X handle, denounced what he called a "malicious campaign" targeting the president, prime minister and the army chief.

Chairman Senate and former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani also weighed in, describing the reports as “pure disinformation.”

The chorus of official denials and clarifications from across the government and coalition partners reflects a united front in dismissing what are widely seen as baseless and politically motivated rumours.