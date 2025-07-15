Facilities Imran Khan is availing at Adiala jail

PTI founder Imran Khan pictured after appearing at the Lahore High Court on March 17, 2023. — AFP

The Adiala jail administration has clarified that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is being provided all amenities under the prescribed legal framework for 'B-Class' prisoners.

These include tailored meals, healthcare, reading materials (books and newspapers), regular exercise, and walks.

Khan is housed in a two-cell complex with a dedicated courtyard for walking and cycling. He also has access to LED lights, newspapers, and books of his own choosing — amenities not extended to other B-Class inmates.

A prisoner has been officially assigned as his cook, preparing breakfast, lunch, and dinner to his personal preference.

Since his incarceration, Khan has issued 413 tweets via intermediaries, through which he has directed PTI supporters on various national matters, including the 2024 general elections, the Sialkot by-election, the party's November 26, 2024, protest, government negotiations, and PTI's stance on the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

His statements have made headlines on 45 major occasions in less than a year, since August 2024.

Furthermore, he has been in contact with at least 10 international media outlets, including The Telegraph, Reuters, ITV, Wall Street Journal, and Fox News. During court proceedings held inside the jail, he has also engaged directly and extensively with journalists from mainstream Pakistani TV channels and newspapers.

In the past three months alone, 66 visitors — including PTI leaders, assembly members, and lawyers — have met him. Medical check-ups are conducted regularly by jail-appointed doctors, who examine his vitals thrice a day. Reports from the last two weeks confirm he is in full health with no underlying conditions.

Khan enjoys two hours of daily exercise in an open-air courtyard. The jail administration maintains that it is fully committed to ensuring his security, health, and legal rights as per the rules governing B-Class inmates.

Officials dismissed the rumours circulating on social media and propagated by political groups regarding mistreatment, calling them baseless and aimed at creating unwarranted sensationalism.

They further asserted that no discrimination is being made against him and, in fact, he currently receives better facilities than any other detainee at Adiala Jail.