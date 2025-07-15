Viral video rant: Court releases elderly citizen

Lahore man apologies for using abusive language against Punjab administration. — X

Court rejects police's request for physical remand.

Adds other co-accused in case had already been discharged.

"All facts and circumstances create doubts in police story."

LAHORE: A local court in Lahore on Tuesday rejected the police’s request for physical remand of an elderly citizen, who used inappropriate language against the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and ordered his discharge from a case.

Judicial Magistrate Qistar Riaz issued a written order, saying that the investigation officer failed to provide any evidence justifying the remand.

Moreover, it said, the incident happened in the popular area but no private witness was associated in support of police version. "No incriminating material regarding attracting of offences [under section] 290/291/186/147/149 PPC is available on record," the order added.

"Perusal of record reveals that the accused person is nominated in the FIR through disclosure, however, the disclosure has no value in the eye of law," stated a court order — a copy of which is available with Geo News.

The court also noted that other co-accused in the case had already been discharged, and therefore, dismissed the police’s application.

"All the facts and circumstances create the doubts in police story. No incriminating material is available against the accused person to send him to judicial remand. Hence, the request of [investigation officer] is hereby turned down and accused person is hereby discharged from the instant case," it concluded.

The Punjab Police had arrested the man after a video went viral on social media wherein he can be seen using offensive language against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and other officials.

The video, recorded during recent heavy rainfall in Lahore, showed the elderly man expressing frustration over the city's poor drainage system.

In the footage, he can be heard criticising the provincial administration and using abusive language directed at high-ranking government figures.

Following his arrest, the man also issued an apology and expressed regret for his actions, saying: “I apologise to the Government of Pakistan for my actions.”

Heavy rainfall in Lahore last week caused widespread disruption and submerged low-lying areas. A boy was electrocuted while bathing in rainwater that had accumulated in a vacant plot near Lari Adda.