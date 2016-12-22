Sindh Police's Traffic Plan ahead of Zardari arrival

KARACHI: Ahead of former president and co-chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari’s arrival in Karachi on Friday the Sindh Police Traffic Department has issued details of diversions that will be in place across the city.

According to details available with Geo News, seven Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) along with 950 Traffic Police personnel will be deployed.

DIG Traffic Asif Aijaz Sheikh said the road leading from Terminal 1 to Star Gate would be closed for traffic in light of the PPP rally, adding that only people attending the rally and journalists would be allowed to go to the area designated for the rally.

Route to and from Airport

For people wishing to travel to and from the Jinnah International Airport, the Traffic Police has issued an advisory for alternate routes that may be taken.

Those travelling to the airport may use Korangi road onward through to Korangi Industrial Area road and then Murtaza Chowrangi to Link road, Baba Wilayat Mazar, Malir City PS, National Highway, Malir Halt, Model Colony Road and then take Jinnah Avenue to the Airport.

Those wishing to travel from the University road end, may use Safoora Malir Cantt, Check post number 6, through to Model Colony road and then from Jinnah Avenue to the Airport.

Those travelling from the airport will be allowed to depart "after public address of VVIP/VIPs, dignitaries and their departure" from the following routes.

Shahrah-e-Faisal towards Saddar, Cantt, Clifton.

National Highway Quaidabad onwards, to Landhi.

Karsaz road (H.I.R. road) towards Liaquatabad.

Rashid Minhas road towards Gulshan.

Expressway towards Korangi.

VIP movement

The DIG did confirm that the only time roads would be closed would be when the VIP movement would be taking place. The diversions that will be enforced during this movement with details have been reproduced below:

0



0





