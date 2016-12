ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif met DG ISI Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar on Friday and discussed matters pertaining to national security.

During the meeting Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar briefed the Prime Minister on the ongoing efforts against terrorism and the professionalism of the Armed Forces and security forces.

Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar was appointed as DG ISI on December 12. He was previously serving as the Corps Commander for Karachi.

