Nisar rules out any deal on Zardari return

Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Saturday ruled out the possibility of any deal with Asif Ali Zardari for his return, saying the former president needs not to do so.

"Asif Ali Zardari does not need any deal in today's scenario, nor he has been given any reassurances," the minister stated on Saturday.

"There is no FIR registered against the former president, nor is he wanted in any case."

Chaudhry Nisar said the raids by paramilitary Rangers in Karachi had nothing to do with the PPP co-chairman's return to the country.

"Moreover, the Rangers have also issued details of the raids in a statement," he noted.

He said the PPP is displeased with him for continuing Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) inquiries.

The minister slammed his critics for leveling a 'bogus' allegation against him that he wishes to become the prime minister.

