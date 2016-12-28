No chance of Pak-India series unless political relations improve: Shahryar Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shahryar Khan on Wednesday said he is not too hopeful for restoration of bilateral cricket ties between Pakistan and India in near future.

Shahryar told media in Karachi that cricket series between the two neighbouring countries is directly connected with the political and diplomatic relations between the governments of Pakistan and India.

"Let me say it very categorically, there is no chance of Pakistan vs India bilateral series unless the political ties between the two counties are improved," Shahryar said.

"But, as soon as political tension is defused, cricket will automatically be resumed," he added.

Pakistan and India have not played any full series since 2007, when Pakistan toured India to play three Tests and five ODIs. Although Pakistan toured India in 2012/13 for three ODIs and Two T20Is, the series was not a part of FTP agreement.

Pakistan has been insisting India to honour the home series commitment, which is due since 2008.

Shahryar, however, hoped that both the countries will soon reach normalisation in diplomatic relations.

"I believe things are gradually improving," he said.

