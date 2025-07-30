 
Geo News

German biathlete Dahlmeier dies after mountaineering accident in GB

Athlete was struck by sudden rockfall in Gilgit-Baltistan's Hushe Valley

By
Reuters
|

July 30, 2025

German double Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier poses at the top of a mountain in this undated image. — Instagram/@laura_dahlmeier
German double Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier poses at the top of a mountain in this undated image. — Instagram/@laura_dahlmeier

German double Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier has died after a mountaineering accident in Pakistan, her management confirmed on Wednesday.

The accident occurred around noon on Monday, at an altitude of approximately 5,700 metres at Laila Peak, the Alpine Club of Pakistan said on Tuesday.

Dahlmeier was climbing with her mountaineering partner when she was struck by a sudden rockfall in the Hushe Valley, part of the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region. Poor weather conditions prevented a rescue helicopter from reaching the site.

"Laura Dahlmeier died on 28 July in a mountain accident on Laila Peak (6,069 metres) in Pakistan's Karakoram range," her representatives told Germany's Die Welt newspaper.

"A recovery operation was launched but ultimately called off on the evening of 29 July."

The 31-year-old Dahlmeier retired from biathlon in 2019, aged 25, a year after becoming the first female biathlete to achieve a sprint and pursuit double at the same Olympics.

The German Olympic Sports Confederation expressed deep sorrow at the news.

"She was more than an Olympic champion - she was someone with heart, attitude and vision," it said in a statement on X.

Dahlmeier, who was born in the Bavarian ski town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, was also honoured by the premier of her home state, Markus Soeder.

"Laura Dahlmeier epitomised her native Bavaria in the best sense of the word: she was ambitious and successful, yet always remained humble and close to her homeland," he said in a statement.

"Even after her active career, she shared her love of sport as a winter sports expert, member of the mountain rescue service and ski guide."

