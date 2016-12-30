Nishtar Park jalsa to silence our detractors, says Farooq Sattar

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan chief Dr Farooq Sattar said on Thursday that the party`s show of strength at Nishtar Park today will silence the detractors.



While speaking to the supporters at musical night organised by the party, he said that those who conspired to divide MQM would fail in their designs, as the people of Karachi have once again shown that the city stands with his party.



Sattar thanked the people of Karachi for breaking the status quo, he said that his party`s message is of peace and harmony and the presence of women in the gathering vindicates that MQM is a peace-loving party.



“People asked me is MQM going to show its political muscle,” he said. “I told them the power solely belongs to Almighty Allah.”



He said all around Nishtar Park there will be Karachiite who believes in unity.

