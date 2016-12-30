Pakistan ODI squad announced for series against Australia

The National Selection Committee led by Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq on Friday announced the 15-member ODI squad which will face Australia in the five-match ODI series from January 13- 26, 2017.

The team was finalised after consultations with the Head Coach and ODI captain.

Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan is making a return to the side while leg-spinner Yasir Shah has been left out.

“The ODI team has been selected keeping in mind the conditions in Australia and the performances of players in the recent ODI series against West Indies and in the domestic cricket,” said Inzamam-ul-Haq, according to the PCB media release.

“The team is a fine blend of experience and youth, and the selectors have stuck to the same combination of players selected against West Indies series earlier and believe that team will do well in the tour.”

Pakistan squad

Azhar Ali (Captain), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asad Shafiq, Umer Akmal, Sarfraz Ahmad (Vice Captain, WK), Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hassan Ali, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Irfan.

ODI fixtures

1st ODI - Jan 13 at Brisbane Cricket Ground

2nd ODI - Jan 15 at Melbourne Cricket Ground

3rd ODI - Jan 19 at W.A.C.A., Perth

4th ODI - Jan 22 at Sydney Cricket Ground

5th ODI - Jan 26 at Adelaide Oval

