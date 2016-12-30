Imran Khan planned judicial martial law in 2014, claims Javed Hashmi

MULTAN: Senior politician Javed Hashmi said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan wanted to bring a 'judicial martial law' during the 2014 sit-in in the capital.

The veteran politician who was formerly associated with the PTI , spoke to Geo News in Multan. He said that Imran Khan had assured him that martial law would not be imposed.

The PTI chief had said that former chief Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jilani would leave the office and Justice Nasirul Mulk would do good work after assuming the charge of the judiciary.

“New CJ would dissolve the assembly and form a government under the Supreme Court, and we would emerge successful in the elections,” Hashmi quoted Imran Khan as saying.

The PTI chief had said that once Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan People’s Party would get ousted then the PTI would emerge victorious, said Hashmi.

Hashmi claimed that he saw important personnel visiting Imran Khan’s residence during that time. “I saw General Rashad visiting Imran Khan four to five times,” he said.

Hashmi said that he saved the parliament and Imran Khan’s political career. He said that he resigned due to these issues.

