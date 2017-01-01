Afridi to play National One-day cup final

KARACHI: Former captain Shahid Afridi will be in action for his domestic departmental team Habib Bank in the final of National One-day Cup against Sui Southern Gas Company on Monday in Karachi.

An official of HBL team confirmed that Shahid Afridi has made himself available for the selection in final XI for the team in the final of National OD cup.

“Afridi is available and has expressed desire to play the final. He’s going to be in action on Monday for the team in final,” said Sohail Mazhar, head of sports HBL team.

Shahid Afridi had announced retirement from ODIs after world cup 2015 and since then he has played only one ListA game, till date, in Royal One Day Cup for Hampshire vs Gloucestershire.

The national one-day tournament’s final, if played, will be Afridi’s only second ListA match since his retirement from One-day International Cricket.

It is still unclear that who’ll lead the side in Afridi’s presence. Sohail Mazhar says that it will be decided in the morning before the toss. However, reliable sources have confirmed that Ahmad Shahzad will lead the team even if Afridi is included.

Afridi, when contacted, confirmed he’s playing the final for HBL and said that he’s looking forward to contributing his part for the team.

