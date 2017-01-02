CM Murad expresses reservations over federal government's response to NAP

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed reservations over the federal government’s attitude over the National Action Plan, as he chaired the 18th Apex Committee meeting on Monday.

During the meeting, 62 banned organisations were added to the first schedule. A petition asking for 94 seminaries to be added to the first schedule was submitted to the interior ministry, a statement released after the meeting said.

Over 92,646 Afghans were registered in Sindh, the statement added.

The Chief Minister said that Nacta was not performing its duties and members from banned outfits were holding public meetings. He said that the Sindh government will write a letter to the Interior Ministry over illegal ammunition factories.

According to Advisor to Chief Minister Maula Bakhsh Chandio, who spoke to the media after the meeting, the members of the meeting agreed that the federal government did not have a clear policy over banned organisations.

He said that the federal government had not done much for seminary reforms in the province. “Sindh does not have weapons, weapons are manufactured elsewhere,” he said.

During the meeting reservations were also expressed over a raid by Sindh Rangers at Asif Ali Zardari's close aide Anwar Majeed's offices.

Sindh Police IG A.D. Khawaja, Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Shahid Baig and Director General Sindh Rangers Major General Mohammad Saeed also attended the meeting. The Sindh Police IG has returned from forced leave, after the Sindh High Court stayed orders for his removal.

Chandio said that the Sindh Police IG was sitting at ease during the meeting. He was asked to initiate a crackdown over growing incidents of street crimes in Karachi.

Senior ministers including Nisar Khuhro and Murtaza Wahab also attended the session.

Responding to Chandio, Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leader Talal Chaudhry said that the federal government is giving Karachi law and order, water and a motorway. "In seven years the PPP turned Karachi into ancient civilization Mohenjo Daro," he said

