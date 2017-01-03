Prime Minister, children change legal team in Panama Leaks case

Related Stories SC expected to hear Panama Leaks case on January 4

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister and his children have changed their legal team in the Panama Leaks case.

The Prime Minister will be represented by Makhdoom Ali Khan and Salman Akram Raja Hussain. His children Hasan and Maryam Nawaz will be represented by Shahid Hamid, sources said.

Previously, lawyers Akram Sheikh and Salman Butt were heading their cases.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted more documents regarding the Panama Leaks case in the Supreme Court.

The documents submitted on Tuesday include letters exchanged in 2012 between Mossack Fonseca and Minerva Services over beneficial owners and an email record.

An interview of Nawaz Sharif by Geo News anchor Hamid Mir has also been included in the documents.

British Virgin Island Director Financial Investigation’s letter to Mossack Fonseca’s money laundering reporting officer part of the evidence.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan is expected to hear the Panama Leaks case on January 4.

The hearing of the case had been adjourned till the first week of January by the Supreme Court. The decision was taken when the apex court last heard the case on December 9. Explaining the decision to adjourn the hearing the then Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali had said he would not sit on any bench after the full court reference. “This hearing should not be considered part heard. The Panama Leaks case will be heard by a new bench,” Justice (retd) Jamali had said.

According to sources, the case will be fix before the larger bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa. The larger bench has been formed for January 4, 5 and 6 and includes two new judges, Justice Ijaz Afzal Khan and Justice Gulzar Ahmad. The other judges will be Justice Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan.

Sources add that Justice Amir Hani Muslim has expressed his desire to not be part of the bench hearing the case citing personal reasons.

