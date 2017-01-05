Print Story
Anti-corruption personnel raids at BIEK controller`s residence

Anti-corruption personnel raids at BIEK controller`s residence

KARACHI: Anti-corruption police conducted a raid at the residence of controller examination of Board of Intermediate Education in the wee hours of Thursday.

Imran Chishti was not at his house at the time of the raid. The anti-corruption team left empty-handed after completing their formal questioning from nearby passersby and residents. According to the sources privy to the development, the anti-corruption team wanted to investigate Chishti on corruption and exam results tampering allegations levelled against him. Meanwhile, former Chairman BIEK Akhtar Ghauri is also wanted in the same case, who remains absconded.

The government decided to launch an investigation against Chairman Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) Akhter Ghauri after he and Controller Examinations Imran Chishti traded allegations, accusing each other of selling top positions in inter exams.

