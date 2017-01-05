Print Story
Younis becomes first Test cricketer to score centuries in 11 countries

Sohail Imran

Sports

SYDNEY: Pakistan’s Younis Khan become the first cricketer in history to score Test centuries in 11 countries after his first ton down under during the third Test against Australia.

Younis showed Australia his undoubted quality with 15 fours and a six off Nathan Lyon, with his century coming off 208 balls.

The Pakistani batsman is now on the sixth spot for most Test centuries with 34, a position he shares with Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka), Brian Lara (West Indies) and Sunil Gavaskar (India).

Two more centuries will bring Younis at par with former Indian batsman Rahul Dravid who has also scored a ton in ten countries.

In 206 Test innings, Younis has only been dismissed once in the 90s with 91 against New Zealand in Auckland in 2001.

