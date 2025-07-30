 
Geo News

Pakistan advance to WCL 2025 final after India's withdrawal from semi-final

Pakistan to face either South Africa or Australia in final on August 2

By
Web Desk
|

July 30, 2025

An undated picture of Pakistan Champions all-rounder Shahid Afridi (left) and India Champions captain Yuvraj Singh. - WCL
An undated picture of Pakistan Champions all-rounder Shahid Afridi (left) and India Champions captain Yuvraj Singh. - WCL

The withdrawal of India Champions from semi-final clash led Pakistan Champions' advancement to the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 final, the tournament organisers confirmed on Wednesday.

The defending champions, who pulled out of their high-octane against Pakistan Champions earlier in the tournament, earned a miraculous qualification into the semi-finals by comprehensively defeating West Indies Champions which powered them past England Champions due to a superior net run rate.

India Champions, as a result, finished fourth in the standings, setting up a blockbuster semi-final with arch-rivals Pakistan Champions, who finished at the top of the standings with nine points in five matches.

However, soon after the matchup was confirmed, the uncertainty continued to jeopardise the blockbuster clash, caused due to India Champions’ reported refusal to partake in the fixture.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, the WCL has confirmed the abandonment of the clash due to India Champions' withdrawal, citing public sentiment.

Since the Pakistan Champions were ready to compete, they have now advanced to the final, where they will face winner of the second semi-final on Saturday.

"At WCL, we have always believed in the power of sport to inspire and bring about positive change in the world," the cricket league said in a statement.

"However, public sentiment must always be respected -after all, everything we do is for our audience.

"We respect the India Champions' decision to withdraw from the semi-finals, and we equally respect the Pakistan Champions' readiness to compete.

"Taking all factors into consideration, the match between the India Champions and the Pakistan Champions has been called off.

"As a result, Pakistan Champions will advance to the final," it concluded.

German biathlete Dahlmeier injured after mountaineering fall in GB
German biathlete Dahlmeier injured after mountaineering fall in GB
PM responds to martial artist Shahzaib Rind's complaint, hands Rs5m cheque to father
PM responds to martial artist Shahzaib Rind's complaint, hands Rs5m cheque to father
Destructive Dwarshuis gives Australia 5-0 sweep of West Indies T20Is
Destructive Dwarshuis gives Australia 5-0 sweep of West Indies T20Is
Pakistan's U19 volleyball team remains dominant at FIVB World Championship
Pakistan's U19 volleyball team remains dominant at FIVB World Championship
WATCH: Messi, wife Antonella caught on Coldplay 'kiss cam' video
WATCH: Messi, wife Antonella caught on Coldplay 'kiss cam'
Pakistan's Saad Habib Malik finishes runner-up at Dallas Amateur Golf Championship 2025
Pakistan's Saad Habib Malik finishes runner-up at Dallas Amateur Golf Championship 2025
Sport must go on, says Ganguly on Pakistan-India Asia Cup clash video
Sport must go on, says Ganguly on Pakistan-India Asia Cup clash
Haider, Azan power Pakistan Shaheens to series triumph over PCC Select XI
Haider, Azan power Pakistan Shaheens to series triumph over PCC Select XI