Pakistan advance to WCL 2025 final after India's withdrawal from semi-final

An undated picture of Pakistan Champions all-rounder Shahid Afridi (left) and India Champions captain Yuvraj Singh. - WCL

The withdrawal of India Champions from semi-final clash led Pakistan Champions' advancement to the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 final, the tournament organisers confirmed on Wednesday.

The defending champions, who pulled out of their high-octane against Pakistan Champions earlier in the tournament, earned a miraculous qualification into the semi-finals by comprehensively defeating West Indies Champions which powered them past England Champions due to a superior net run rate.

India Champions, as a result, finished fourth in the standings, setting up a blockbuster semi-final with arch-rivals Pakistan Champions, who finished at the top of the standings with nine points in five matches.

However, soon after the matchup was confirmed, the uncertainty continued to jeopardise the blockbuster clash, caused due to India Champions’ reported refusal to partake in the fixture.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, the WCL has confirmed the abandonment of the clash due to India Champions' withdrawal, citing public sentiment.

Since the Pakistan Champions were ready to compete, they have now advanced to the final, where they will face winner of the second semi-final on Saturday.

"At WCL, we have always believed in the power of sport to inspire and bring about positive change in the world," the cricket league said in a statement.

"However, public sentiment must always be respected -after all, everything we do is for our audience.

"We respect the India Champions' decision to withdraw from the semi-finals, and we equally respect the Pakistan Champions' readiness to compete.

"Taking all factors into consideration, the match between the India Champions and the Pakistan Champions has been called off.

"As a result, Pakistan Champions will advance to the final," it concluded.