Mahira Khan looks stunning in latest song from Raees

Related Stories Good news for Mahira Khan fans

The latest song from Raees has been released and it features Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

‘Zaalima’ shows the electrifying on-screen chemistry between Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh Khan .

Playback has been provided by Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur and the various locations go hand in hand with the melody and lyrics.

The movie is set to release on January 25.

Both Mahira and Shah Rukh were busy promoting the song on Twitter.

Tere pyaar mein parwana khaakh ho jayega...yaad rakhna. O #Zaalima pic.twitter.com/L2YWgM1bcp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 5, 2017

#Zaalima tujh se hi shuru, tujh pe hi khatam .... ❤️https://t.co/fXr5RwLcvN — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) January 5, 2017

