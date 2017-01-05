PTI's case based on assumptions, claims Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's case built on assumptions has crashed down.

Speaking to media here, the minister said that Imran Khan only knows leveling baseless allegations, yet cases cannot be won on the basis of speeches delivered atop a container or press conferences.

"Imran Khan will have to provide proofs regarding allegations he levels outside the court," she said, adding that politics can be done on confusion, but cases can't be contested.

Marriyum noted that PTI claimed in Election Commission of Pakistan that Maryam Nawaz was dependent of Capt (retd) Safdar, but in the court they said that she was dependent of the prime minister, which showed contradiction in their stance.

She said that in one petition PTI claimed that Maryam Nawaz was beneficiary of all property.

“It is claimed that one personality is dependent on two persons, and their beneficiary as well, which proves that PTI has lied before the court and its entire building has been raised on imaginary pillars,” she said.

The minister said that PTI failed to provide any evidences to substantiate its claims, adding, "Three PTI petitions are contradictory, and after examining these petitions one comes to the conclusion that only one stance can be adopted at a time."

She said the PTI chief realises that he has only leveled allegations and admitted this fact in the court.

