CTD kill six alleged banned outfit activists

SHEIKHUPURA: At least six suspected militants affiliated with banned outfits were gunned down by the personnel of Counter Terrorism Department in the wee hours of Saturday in Sheikhupura.

In a targeted operation near Faisalabad road bypass, the militants were killed, however, three of their accomplices managed to flee from the site.

A CTD spokesman informed that on a tip-off of the presence of miscreants, personnel reached the spot. On their arrival, the law enforcement agents faced heavy firing, retaliating to the aggression at least six militants were shot dead, while three managed to flee by taking the advantage of bad light.

Ammunitions, detonators and three motorcycles were recovered from the suspects` possession. Their bodies were shifted to DHQ hospital for intensive medico-legal formalities.

