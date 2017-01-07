Police continues search for 'tortured' child maid Tayyaba

FAISALABAD: Police continues the search for 'tortured' domestic worker Tayyaba and her father who went mysteriously missing.

During a raid in Faisalabad on Saturday police detained Tayyaba’s paternal aunt Pathani Bibi.

Police sprung to action after the Chief Justice of Pakistan, while hearing a suo moto case in the Supreme Court over alleged torture of the child maid on Friday, demanded that Tayyaba be produced in the next hearing.

The ten-year-old girl was recovered by police from Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram’s house in Islamabad last week. Neighbours complained they could hear the little girl shriek and wail every other day as the owners of the house beat her up.

Tayyaba’s pictures, bruised and beaten, made rounds on social media prompting action by the state.

In her statement to the magistrate Tayyaba said that she was beaten up by judge’s wife for losing a broom. She added that she often survived on only one meal a day and slept in a storeroom.

In a move which shocked many, the matter was settled out of court and, according to the child’s father, the parents had forgiven the actions in the way of the Almighty.

This led to Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar taking suo moto notice of the case and summoning Tayyaba’s parents along with police officials at the first hearing of the case on Friday (January 6).

However the since Thursday, Tayyaba and her father have gone missing, a mobile phone which he was using has been switched off.

Meanwhile, two different women are claiming to be Tayyaba’s parents. Their DNA samples have been taken by the PIMS hospital and results will take a week to arrive. But for the samples to match, it is important to recover Tayyaba first.

