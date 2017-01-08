Print Story
Heavy traffic jam in Murree due to snowfall

MURREE: Due to snowfall from last four days, thousands of local and international tourists who visited Murree faced severe traffic jam.

According to reports, many heavy vehicles have stuck in snow resulting in traffic jams on Murree-Rawalpindi Main Road for many hours. Though snow has revealed the real beauty of ‘Queen of Mountains’ however due to massive traffic woes hundreds of cars are stuck in Murree, Nathia Gali, Ayyubia, and other famous streets of the city.

A great crowd was observed at hotels and place for eatables, where people were enjoying hot food and hot drinks to keep themselves warm.
While taking advantage of the rush of the tourists, hotels and restaurant owners have increased the rent of rooms and food charges.

