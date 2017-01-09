BLA social media head surrenders to state

QUETTA: Former social media head for banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) surrendered to the state, during a ceremony held by the Frontier Corps.

Balakh Sher Badeni said he had joined BLA as a young immature boy.

The ceremony took place on Monday at FC Madadgar Centre in the presence of the provincial interior minister Sarfraz Bugti and spokesman for Balochistan government.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bugti said that Balochistan is an integral part of Pakistan. “Law and order in the province has improved. But it needs to further improve.”

Hundreds of Baloch militants have surrendered in recent months after government announced general amnesty for them. The government has promised financial assistance to youths who laid down weapons and abandoned violence against the state.

In April this year, at least 144 Baloch militants surrendered their weapons after accepting the government’s amnesty offer.

