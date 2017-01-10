Turkish police frees recovered Pakistanis after formal documentation

Related Stories FIA arrests human smugglers who abducted Pakistanis in Turkey

KARACHI: At least six Pakistani men who were recovered from human smugglers in Turkey on Tuesday were released after formal documentation, confirmed Foreign Office.



Two of the men, Ashfaq and Ameen have contacted the Pakistani embassy in Turkey. The other four are expected to contact the Pakistani authorities today.



The Foreign Office added that the Turkish police authorities have been informed about the status of other kidnapped Pakistanis by human smugglers.



Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was able to trace human smugglers who had abducted four Pakistanis in Turkey on Jan 3. Two of them were arrested from Gujranwala.



The human smugglers identified as Afzal and Sohail, both brothers, are a resident of Gujranwala, FIA sources said.



Afzal took people to Greece via Turkey. In Turkey, Sohail abducted them.



Afzal contacted families for ransom while Sohail would send families videos in which abductees were being tortured, sources confirmed.



An FIA team led by Deputy director Khalid Anees met families of the abductees. The families shared details of the smugglers with FIA.



The kidnappers have demanded a ransom of Rs 2 million for each abductee.



The Foreign office confirmed on Monday that four Pakistanis hailing from Gujranwala were abducted by human smugglers in Turkey.

