Six killed as personal enmity takes ugly turn

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan

TAXILA: Six people including three women lost their lives when personal enmity took an ugly turn on Wednesday.

The attacker barged into two houses and opened fire. According to police, the incident appeared to be the result of a family dispute as the attacker was a relative of the deceased.

The deceased include Fauzia, an aunt of the accused, two domestic maids, a guest and other relatives.

One woman was also injured in the attack, police sources added.

Police is on the lookout for the accused who fled after the murder.

