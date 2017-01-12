PM consulting close aides over appointment of Governor Sindh: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has started consultations with close aides regarding the appointment of Governor Sindh after Justice (retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui passed away on Wednesday.

Sources told Geo News that the PM has asked his close aides to put forward names of suitable candidates.

They said that Special Advisor to PM Muftah Ismail and Chairman Investment Board Zubair Umer were being considered for the governorship of Sindh.

However, President Mamnoon Hussain was making efforts to get his old friend Khawaja Qutubuddin appointed who distanced himself from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz after the military coup of 1999.

Sources said that PML-N leader in Sindh Nihal Hashmi considers himself a candidate for the post and many people believe that his name would also be considered.

Sources said that Mushahidullah Khan is also a strong candidate for the post as he is quite aware of the weaknesses of both leading parties of Sindh PPP and MQM. However, some groups in the party oppose him.

Another candidate for the post is the wife of Shahid Hamid, Shahnaz Hamid. A final decision in this regard would be made in next two to three days.

As per the constitution, the President appoints a governor on the advice of Prime Minister.

