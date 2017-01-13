Malala hopes to study Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Oxford

LONDON: Nobel Prize winner and education activist Malala Yousafzai has given an admission interview at the prestigious Oxford University.

The youngest noble award winner is aspiring to study Philosophy, Politics and Economics. Interestingly, these three majors are usually the degrees chosen by prominent British politicians, civil society activists and media representatives. Yousufzai while speaking to a local press said that her interview was not easy and like any other student she is anxiously waiting for the result.

Malala lived behind the Taliban occupation. Under a pseudonym, Malala wrote a blog which featured her thoughts on girls' education. Her being outspoken on the issues put her life on the line.

