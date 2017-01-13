Pakistan rejects allegations of safe havens in FATA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday outrightly rejected allegations of terrorists' safe havens in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) saying that it does not allow its territory to be used for attacks against any other country.

"Pakistan's contribution to the international community's fight against terrorism and the sacrifices that we rendered have been acknowledged by the world including the US, at various levels of their leadership, EU and others," said a spokesperson for the Foreign Office, in response to media queries regarding allegations of safe havens in FATA.

"Pakistan has lost thousands of its citizens and suffered economic losses worth over $100 billion due to the menace of terrorism."

The successes of Zarb e Azb are manifested in the improved security and economic situation in Pakistan, particularly near Pakistan-Afghanistan border, he maintained.

The spokesperson stated that the results of our military action were there for everyone to see through peace and stability at our borders with Afghanistan, recounting, "The US parliamentarians and US commanders have visited the FATA and publicly acknowledged the successes of Pakistan's counterterrorism drive".

Afghanistan is infested with many terrorist organisations due to the instability there, which has created space for the terrorist elements such as Haqqani Network's leadership, TTA, TTP, Daesh, al-Qaeda, Jamaat ul Ahraar and others, he said.

"It is therefore not appropriate to blame others for the adversities due to deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan," he stated, maintaining the often repeated claims regarding safe havens were therefore more of a rhetoric than anything else.

"We wish to reemphasize that some foreign elements are exploiting the situation and using Afghan soil against Pakistan in particular and the region at large. The activities of RAW-NDS nexus remains a matter of deep concern to Pakistan," he underlined.

He said Pakistan remains committed to peace efforts in Afghanistan as it is not only in the interest of the region, but more importantly to Pakistan itself.

"It is unfortunate that our sincere efforts towards stability in Afghanistan are being maligned," the spokesman deplored, adding that Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan.

"We are engaged in border management which is imperative for effective counterterrorism."

Pakistan will continue its policy of cooperation with international community to defeat the menace of terrorism, read the statement.

"We will not indulge in blame game and expect others to do the same," he concluded.

