Ashwin all praise for Amir

NEW DELHI: India’s off-spinner Ravinchandran Ashwin was all praise for Pakistani seamer Mohamamd Amir for the latter’s spell during the first ODI against Australia.

Ashwin immediately took to Twitter after Amir’s opening spell put the Australian top order on the back-foot.

What a spell this is by Amir, missed the edge so many times during the test series, been one hec of a spell this morning. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 13, 2017

Amir moved the ball both ways during his spell and was rewarded in the fifth over when on consecutive deliveries he claimed the wickets of David Warner and Steve Smith.

Pakistan lost the first ODI by 92 runs, despite Amir brilliant spell.

