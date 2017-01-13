Print Story
X

Ashwin all praise for Amir

WDWeb Desk

Sports
Ashwin all praise for Amir

Related Stories

NEW DELHI: India’s off-spinner Ravinchandran Ashwin was all praise for Pakistani seamer Mohamamd Amir for the latter’s spell during the first ODI against Australia.

Ashwin immediately took to Twitter after Amir’s opening spell put the Australian top order on the back-foot. 

Amir moved the ball both ways during his spell and was rewarded in the fifth over when on consecutive deliveries he claimed the wickets of David Warner and Steve Smith.

Pakistan lost the first ODI by 92 runs, despite Amir brilliant spell.

Ashwin all praise for Amir was posted in sports of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Ashwin, Amir, Pakistan Vs Australia, Cricket, Cricket News, Pakistan Cricket News, Pakistan Cricket, Ravinchandran Ashwin, Mohammad Amir, Pakistan Cricket. Permanent link to the news story "Ashwin all praise for Amir" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/127225-Ashwin-all-praise-for-Amir.

GEO TV NETWORK