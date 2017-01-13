FIA reveals stent mafia exploiting heart patients in Lahore

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency Friday exposed a wicked mafia involved in selling fake stents to heart patients and fraudulently extracting money from them, officials said.

These fraudsters also included some doctors at Lahore's Mayo Hospital, who would scare innocent people of heart issues and then their accomplices would trick the scared masses within hospital premises.

They would sell them fake stents for up to Rs200,000, which actually cost the fraudsters Rs6,000. The swindlers even conned several patients into paying money without even placing these fake stents inside their bodies.

The FIA exposed the mafia by sending its assistant director as a patient, said Deputy Director Sarfraz Chaudhry. Officials also recovered fake stents worth Rs40 million.

Punjab Minister of Health Khawaja Salman Rafique has pledged a crackdown on the mafia.

Sources within the FIA told Geo News that one of the three members of an inquiry committee, formed by the Punjab government to probe the matter, is himself associated with manufacturing of unregistered stents.

It is interesting to note that no arrests have so far been made despite the startling revelations.

