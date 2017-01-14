Three killed in rain related incidents in Karachi

Related Stories Traffic jams as rainy spell resumes in Karachi

KARACHI: At least three people were killed in rain-related incidents in the city on Friday.

Slippery roads resulted in accidents with two people killed in Nazimabad. Another man was electrocuted in Korangi area, officials and rescue sources said.

Earlier, the flow of traffic was badly affected by a spell of first winter rain in Karachi resumed on Friday evening.

Light and heavy rain again lashed several areas of Karachi, including II Chundrigar Road, Gulistan e Jauhar, Airport, Malir, Sharah e Faisal and Gulshan Iqbal. Long queues of vehicles were seen at Shahrah e Faisal - the busiest thoroughfare of the city - as rainwater accumulated on it. Commuters faced immense difficulty in reaching their destinations.

0



0





