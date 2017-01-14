Print Story
Whitehorse Mayor Dan Curtis breaks the Internet with his Bhangra

Whitehorse Mayor Dan Curtis has become a viral sensation after a resident Gurdeep Pandher shared a video of the pair's Punjabi dance lesson in city council chambers.

“I’m not that good at busting a move, but [Gurdeep] certainly is, so it was an awful lot of fun,” Curtis said in an interview.

“I was out of my comfort zone a little bit because I haven’t got the physique to be doing it.”

In the video, Curtis is seen tying a Sikh turban.

“I felt like I was having a history lesson in culture and customs. It was quite enlightening. It was quite enjoyable,” he said.

This all started when Gurdeep Pandhar emailed the mayor asking him if he will be interested in a Bhangra dance lesson. Curtis readily accepted the offer, saying: “I love it, a great big 'YES please' let's do this.”

