François Arnaud hits back at critics of ‘Heated Rivalry' intimate scenes

François Arnaud spoke out after Jordan Firstman was criticised for the way Heated Rivalry showed intimate moments between the main characters.

Firstman, known for I Love LA, said in a recent interview that the series did not represent romantic relationships realistically.

Arnaud, who plays hockey player Scott Hunter, posted on Instagram, asking if there was only one way to show real intimacy on TV.

The 40-year-old Canadian actor added that closeted hockey players might have different experiences than other characters, responding to Firstman’s comments.

Co-star Hudson Williams, who plays one of the main leads, shared Arnaud’s post on his Instagram Story.

Williams also praised Firstman and his cast, saying, “But truly go watch I Love LA! Jordan and the cast are great.”

The series, which is based on the Game Changers books, follows the story of two hockey players in a lowkey romance over several years.

Despite all the criticism and controversies, the show became an international hit and was loved for a second season on Crave and HBO Max.

Justin Stockman, from Bell Media, said that strong characters are in the show and said the story is “exciting.”

He also shared his own opinion, continuing that was impressive the series was reaching international audiences.

For the unversed, new episodes of Heated Rivalry aired Fridays on Crave and HBO Max, while I Love LA aired Sundays on HBO.