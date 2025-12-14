Key suspect in Liam Payne death case released from prison amid health fears

Braian Paiz, one of the two men charged in the Liam Payne death case, was released from prison and stay under house.

The waiter was in jail since January after being accused of giving cocaine to the former One Direction singer before his death.

A higher court later agreed to let him go home after his lawyers said that his health took a major shift and his family situation became worse.

However, the court ordered Braian to stay inside his home and wear an electronic ankle monitor.

Earlier, judges refused to release him, as prosecutors claimed that he could run away if freed.

This time, appeal judges decided strict monitoring is enough while the case continued, on which prosecutors did not comment.

The key suspet admitted he used drugs with the No Tears hitmaker at a hotel in Buenos Aires but denied selling anything, claiming he was being wrongly blamed.

While in prison, Braian said he was badly treated by other mates, saying he was beaten, burned with hot water and threatened.

He also shared that prisoners called him “killer” and made him fear for his life.

Moreover, Braian was later moved to a special LGBT prison area with better conditions.

The waiter’s mother said the case caused serious money problems for the family, forcing her to sell her business and move into a poorer home.

For the unversed, the second accused man, former hotel worker Ezequiel David Pereyra, stayed in jail.

It was unclear if he would also ask for house arrest.

Both men still faced trial and could receive long prison sentences if found guilty.