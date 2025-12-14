Lindsay Lohan steps into ‘The Simpsons' universe with surprise character reveal

Lindsay Lohan gave fans an exciting surprise after hinting at her special role in an upcoming episode of The Simpsons.

The actress shared a short teaser on her social media on Friday, quietly revealing that she would be voicing a future version of Maggie Simpson.

The moment stood out because Maggie is usually silent in the series and hearing her speak, even briefly, felt unusual and surprising for viewers.

The episode was set to air on Sunday on Fox. With the post, Lohan wrote, “What a dream come true to be part of this iconic family”, before sharing the video.

However, the teaser was short and did not show much dialogue, but it gave fans a clear hint about the character’s future voice.

Over the years, The Simpsons has offered quick looks into Maggie’s future through flash forward stories.

She has appeared as a musician and as a successful professional but her speaking moments have been rare.

This made Lohan’s role feel special without revealing too much.

The episode was titled “Parahormonal Activity” and was part of the show’s thirty seventh season.

Moreover, the story focused on the characters later in life, offering a different look at how the Simpson family might grow and change.

Lindsay Lohan’s appearance added to the list of familiar faces who have joined the animated series over time.

Even after many seasons, The Simpsons continued to bring new voices and unexpected moments.