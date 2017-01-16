PPP says no plans of Zardari-Trump meeting

Related Stories Zardari, Bilawal to contest polls and join current Parliament

KARACHI: Clearing the air about Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari’s US visit, party Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman said that PPP leadership team will be part of some inaugural events but has not sought a meeting with the President-elect Donald Trump at this transition point.

In a statement, she said, “This is obviously not a state or official visit but it represents an engagement cycle that is about sustained public ties with the global community.”

Sherry Rehman said that the PPP has maintained ties with many legislators and reciprocated policy outreach, it will be part of some inaugural events but has not sought a meeting with the President-elect at this transition point.

“President Zardari, and later Chairman Bilawal, will, however, meet with key members of Congressional Committees and the policy community in Washington”, she added.

The statement further said that Co-chairman Zardari has several key engagements with opinion makers and legislators in the US usually at this time of year, while Chairman Bilawal will follow for other meetings.

Earlier, sources had reported that Zardari will be attending the inauguration ceremony of US President-elect on Friday.

The Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President arrived in Dubai on Sunday from Karachi and will travel to the US on the 17th of January.

