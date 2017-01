KARACHI: Earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of the city.

Residents in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan areas felt strong shocks and some came out of their houses.

Students and teachers at the Karachi University and NED University also felt jolts.

This is how Twitter reacted:

Office just shocked with a jerk.. dont know what was that #earthquake #karachi — Sohail Hameed (@Sohail_x) January 17, 2017

I just felt it . It was earthquake #karachi — Antigen (@SaadMalikster) January 17, 2017

0



0