Pakistan's economy strengthening day by day: PM Nawaz

DAVOS: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that Pakistan’s economy is strengthening day by day and the world’s confidence in the country's economy is increasing.

The Prime Minister made these statements while talking to media on the sidelines of the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Unemployment rate is getting lower in Pakistan and economic development is taking place at a better pace, said the Prime Minister.

He said that the international media and news agencies have been presenting positive things regarding Pakistan.

Foreign investment has been on the rise in the country and economic factors such as GDP and revenue collection in Pakistan are a testimony to that, he said.

The PM said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is on the right track and as said earlier the project is becoming the game-changer.

Development and prosperity are trickling down to every part of the country, said PM Nawaz.

Prime Minister Sharif arrived in Davos on Monday to participate in the 47th World Economic Forum’s annual meeting, aimed at fostering greater social inclusion and human development.

Accompanied by Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, the Prime Minister was received at the Zurich International by Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN Mission in Geneva, Tehmina Janjua and senior Swiss officials.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is here on the special invitation of WEF’s Executive Chairman Professor Klaus Schwab to pursue the economic agenda aimed at promoting the national economy.

The Prime Minister will be presenting Pakistan’s case of economic success and the ideal business and investment opportunities besides attracting Foreign Direct Investment.

