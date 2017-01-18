Sindh government issues alternative routes for heavy traffic

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday issued alternative routes for the movement of heavy goods carrier vehicles from 06:00 am to 11:00 pm in Karachi.

According to a press release issued from the office of Deputy Inspector General of Police Traffic Asif Ijaz Sheikh, the movement of trucks, tankers, oil tankers and dumpers would be not allowed with immediate effect on the routes mentioned below.

Restricted Route

Jam Sadiq Bridge (KPT Interchange opposite Imtiaz Super Market), Korangi, Boulevard Lignal Signal to Sunset Boulevard Signal No.1, Defence Library, Punjab Colony, Sub-Marine Light Signal, Khayaban-e-Saadi Over KPT Underpass Clifton, Boat Basin upto NLC Intersection, Mai Kolachi Road and vice versa.

Alternate Route

According to the issued directives, the alternative routes for heavy goods carrier vehicles intending to approach KPT from Korangi Industrial Area and vice versa should use the route of Mauripur Road, Gulbai, Shershah, Northern Bypass, Super Highway, Link Road, right turn National Highway, left turn from Manzil Petrol Pump, Younus Chowrangi, Dawood Chowrangi, Road 8000, Jam Sadiq Bridge.

Meanwhile from Korangi to KPT, the routes are as followed: Jam Sadiq Bridge, Road-8000, Dawood Chowrangi, Manzil Petrol Pump, right turn on National Highway, left turn Link Road, left turn Super Highway, Karachi Toll Plaza, Slip Road, right turn New Karachi Industrial Area, Northern Bypass, Shershah, Gulbai, Mauripur Road, ICI Bridge to KPT.

